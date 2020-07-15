Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 With New Apple News Features and Fix for USB Issue

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.6, the sixth official update to the ‌macOS Catalina‌ operating system that was released in October 2019. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.6 comes over a month after the launch of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with Battery Health Management features.



‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ 10.15.6 is a free update that can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System Preferences app.

No new features were found in ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.6 during the beta testing period, but the update adds local Apple News stories in San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City, plus it introduces customization for the daily newsletter from ‌Apple News‌.

Apple says the update also fixes an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads could lose connection, which is a problem that was affecting USB 2.0 devices that were used with new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.6 introduces local news in your Today feed in ‌Apple News‌ and improves the security and reliability of your Mac. ‌Apple News‌

- Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City

- More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to ‌Apple News‌+

- Your daily newsletter from ‌Apple News‌ can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

- Adds a new option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks for improved battery life

- Fixes an issue where the computer name may change after installing a software update

- Resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210642

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

‌macOS Catalina‌ may 10.15.6 may be one of the final updates to the ‌macOS Catalina‌ operating system as Apple shifts its focus to macOS Big Sur, the newest version of macOS set to be released this fall.