Apple Watch ECG Feature Likely Coming Soon to South Korea

Apple has included an ECG function in new Apple Watch models since 2018, providing users in select territories with the ability to measure the electrical activity of their heart. Apple now appears to be ready to extend the ECG feature to South Korea, based on recent government filings.



According to etnews, Apple has obtained an approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea for its ECG app. Apple will likely issue an update to ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ users in the country to enable the electrocardiogram feature and irregular heart notifications on their devices, since the company has now completed every prerequisite for a Korean version.

Apple routinely has to gain approval from government health agencies before marketing the ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌'s ECG feature in different countries. Apple won U.S. FDA clearance to promote the function when the ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ Series 4 launched in 2018.

In May, Japan and Brazil gained approval for ECG functionality and irregular heart rhythm notifications on ‌Apple Watch‌, but it appears as though users in those countries are still waiting for the features to be enabled.