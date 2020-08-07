Deals: Shop the First Sale on Apple's New 27-Inch iMac on Expercom (Up to $141 Off)

MacRumors readers have a chance to save on the just-released 27-inch iMac this week at Expercom, thanks to our partnership with the retailer. You can save up to $141 during this event, with prices starting at $1,706.46 for the 256GB iMac and increasing from there.

To get the deal, browse any of the iMac models listed in this article and add them to your cart. At the checkout screen, enter the coupon code "macrumors" to see the discount prices. The three models in the list below represent Apple's base configurations, but you can also opt for increased memory and bundle in AppleCare+ when selecting an iMac.

Shoppers should note the delayed shipping estimates for these new iMac models. When purchasing this week, you'll see a 10-19 day delivery estimate via ground shipping. This is slower than Apple's offering, which typically offers a delivery date within a week of placing an order.



2020 27-Inch iMac Sale

