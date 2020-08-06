Guides
Apple Adds 27-inch iMac to Nano-Texture Glass Cleaning Guidance and That Apple-Approved Cloth

by

Apple's latest 27-inch iMac comes with an optional nano-texture glass, which is etched at the nanometer level to cut down on reflectivity and glare for a matte look.


The nano-texture glass is available on the 27-inch iMac as a $500 upgrade option, and like Apple's Pro Display XDR with nano-texture screen (a $1,000 option), Apple has very specific cleaning instructions that it wants ‌iMac‌ owners to follow.

A support document updated overnight advises that those who purchase the ‌iMac‌ model with nano-texture glass must use the polishing cloth that Apple provides. No water or liquids should be used to clean the glass either. ‌iMac‌ owners can at most moisten the cloth with a 70-percent isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution to deal with hard-to-remove smudges.

Apple warns that ‌iMac‌ owners should never use any other cloths to clean the glass, and if the included dry polishing cloth is lost, Apple Support should be contacted so another cloth can be ordered. Apple told MacRumors it charges $9 for replacement cleaning cloths.

Apple also has specific instructions for washing the polishing cloth, which includes using dish soap and water, rinsing thoroughly, and then letting it air dry for at least 24 hours.

The standard ‌iMac‌ glass can be cleaned with a regular microfiber cloth and a small amount of water, while the casing can be cleaned using a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth.

Nano-texture glass was first seen on the Pro XDR Display, which was the butt of multiple jokes because Apple charges $4,999 for the display, and an extra $999 for the stand. The need for a specific Apple-designed cleaning cloth was seen by some as, well, typically Apple.

Apple says its nano-texture finish on the new ‌iMac‌ "maintains contrast while scattering light to reduce glare to the barest minimum." Currently, 27-inch ‌iMac‌ orders with standard glass ship in 1 business day, while the 27-iMac with nano-texture glass ships in 1 to 2 weeks.

Avatar
miniroll32
18 minutes ago at 02:42 am
And this is why macOS (thankfully) aint getting a touchscreen anytime soon.
Avatar
portland_bill
17 minutes ago at 02:44 am
So the trusty Windowlene/newspaper combo I've used on all glass iMacs is no longer an option?
