Virginia Releases COVID-19 Exposure App Based on Apple and Google API

Virginia this week became the first U.S. state to release a COVID-19 exposure notification app using Apple's and Google's jointly developed API, as noted by Kyle Carmitchel on Twitter. The app is available now on the App Store.



The COVIDWISE app allows you to be notified if someone you have been near later tests positive for COVID-19, so long as that other person confirms their positive test in the app. The system relies on the exchange of anonymous Bluetooth tokens between devices, with no location data or personal information collected or shared.

iPhone users must be running iOS 13.5 or later in order for exposure notification apps using the Apple/Google API to function, and the opt-in feature must be enabled first in the Settings app. Users who have upgraded to iOS 14 should note that exposure notification apps are only functional as of the fourth developer beta.

A growing list of countries have released apps based on the Apple/Google API, most recently including Canada's COVID Alert.