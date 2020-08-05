Third-Party RAM for 27-inch iMac Still Far More Affordable Than Apple's Checkout Upgrade Options
Apple yesterday announced a new 27-inch iMac with faster 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, next-generation AMD graphics, and up to a whopping 128GB of RAM.
To max out the RAM at checkout, Apple charges an additional $2,600, which is like buying another whole iMac. Fortunately, the memory in the 27-inch iMac is user-replaceable thanks to the easily-accessible memory backdoor slot, and there are far more affordable options available from third parties.
OWC offers 128GB of DDR4 PC4-21300 RAM that's compatible with the 27-inch iMac. The total cost on Amazon is $599.99, or $2,000 less than Apple charges its customers. These are the OWC memory upgrade kits available, compared to the prices that you'd pay when purchasing an iMac from Apple:
- 128GB (4 x 32GB DIMMs) – $599 at Amazon ($2,600 at Apple checkout).
- 64GB (4 x 16GB DIMMs) - $269 at Amazon ($1,000 at Apple checkout).
- 32GB (2 x 16GB DIMMs) - $135 at Amazon ($400 at Apple checkout).
Apple provides instructions for users wanting to install memory in an iMac. Note that the RAM in the 21.5-inch iMac models, which were not updated yesterday, is not user-accessible.
