Apple Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Apple Store App With Balloons

It's been 10 years since the launch of the Apple Store app, and to celebrate, Apple has a little hidden easter egg that you can find if you search for "10 years" in the Apple Store app.



As noted by Michael Steeber, who found the hidden feature, typing in "10 years" sends two blue balloons soaring up from the bottom of the screen.

The balloons will bounce around for a few moments, and if you tap them, you can pop them. Otherwise, if you leave them alone, they'll simply float away.

You can re-summon the balloons by typing in the phrase again. Make sure to use the Apple Store app, where you make Apple device purchases and view orders, to try the trick.

You can download the Apple Store app from the App Store. [Direct Link]