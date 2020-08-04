Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce iMac Refresh Today Without Redesign
Apple plans to announce a refresh of its iMac lineup today, but it will be a spec bump to existing models rather than a redesign, according to leaker Jon Prosser.
iMac dropping today 🤗 Available for order today, too. Internal spec bump. No redesign. Sorry, Tim 😘 https://t.co/Rn0LhFQR6H — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 4, 2020
More details to follow…
Or just giving it a one year extra of life before Arm and the redesign.
Milking a decade-old design one more time.
Were you really expecting a redesign without Arm?
3 years? That's mid-cycle for the Pro lineup!
iMac Pro getting old as well. 3 years since they last updated it.
