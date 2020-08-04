Apple's Exposure Notification API Now Available in iOS 14 With Fourth Beta Update
As of today, the iOS 14 beta supports the Exposure Notification API, which will let iOS 14 users download Exposure Notification and COVID tracking apps in countries where those apps are available.
Exposure Notification support was added in the fourth beta released this morning, and it is listed as a feature in the update's release notes.
Exposure Notification was released as an iOS 13.5 update back in May, but the API was not added to iOS 14 until today, which prevented iOS 14 users from being able to download and use apps that take advantage of the Exposure Notification API.
That wasn't a major issue when only developers were able to download iOS 14, but it became a problem when the public beta was released and more people had iOS 14 installed as none of those people could use contact tracing apps.
Exposure Notification now works on both iOS 13 and iOS 14, with apps that use the API available in Canada, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Croatia, Denmark, and more.
For more on Exposure Notification and how it works, make sure to check out our Exposure Notification guide.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
That's right, getting tested and quarantining yourself until you get the result.
Honest question: What do you do if you are notified that you may have been exposed? Quarantine yourself? Get tested each time? That seems impractical and unnecessary. I'm sure it generates a lot of interesting data, but for what?
The notification is actually more nuanced than many people think. I've seen instances when you get the info you had 1 possible contact, meaning you met a person that was later confirmed positive, but you haven't been around for more than 10 minutes. This is a mild risk. When there's a high risk, not getting tested and self quarantining could require getting your family and / or co-workers infected.
That's both unethical and a lot more unnecessary.
Worst case: The whole exposure notification doesn't help much.
Best case: You prevent yourself from infecting someone else.
We're one species, one planet. Let's work together on this, people!