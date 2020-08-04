Deals: Apple Watch Series 3 Available From $169 in Latest Amazon Sale ($30 Off)

Amazon has the 38mm GPS Apple Watch Series 3 for a low price of $169.00, down from $199.00. You can get this Apple Watch in two colors: Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band and Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 3 for $199.00, down from $229.00 this week, but this version is only available in Space Gray Aluminum. Both models have a Retina Display, optical heart sensor, and GPS support.

Both Apple Watch Series 3 sales represent the lowest price on these models that we've ever seen on Amazon. If you're looking for cellular support, the 38mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 3 is available for $284.99 and the 42mm model is on sale for $325 (prices reflected at checkout).

