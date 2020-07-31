MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Pro Case From Pad & Quill

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Pad & Quill to offer MacRumors a chance to win a high-quality case for the 11 or 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2018 and 2020. Pad & Quill makes some of the best leather and linen cases that you'll find on the market.



Pad & Quill makes a variety of cases for Apple's modern ‌iPad Pro‌ models, most of which have folio designs that keep the front and the back of the iPad protected and provide helpful viewing angles that also work with Apple's Magic Keyboard.



The Oxford Leather Case for the ‌iPad Pro‌, for example, is a folio-style case that is compatible with the Magic Keyboard, allowing it to be used right alongside the Magic Keyboard for protection, though it also works without the keyboard.



There's enough space to charge the Apple Pencil 2 while the case is attached, and there's an interior pocket for document storage purposes. When not in use, the case can be closed with an elastic strap, and it features a slim design enabled through the use of 3M adhesive.



We've tested various Pad & Quill cases for iPads over the years, and the adhesive technology that's used to keep the ‌iPad‌ in place while cutting down on bulk works well. There is a built-in horizontal viewing stand that's great for watching videos, and there is smart cover functionality that turns the ‌iPad‌'s display on and off as it's opened and closed.

Available in Chestnut, Whiskey, or Black, the Oxford Leather Cases are each made from a single piece of American Full-Grain Bridle Leather that develops a unique patina with use over time, while the interior is outfitted with a soft leather that keeps the ‌iPad‌ safe from scratches. The 11-inch version of the Oxford is priced at $110, and the 12.9-inch version is priced at $130.



For those who prefer fabric-style cases, Pad & Quill makes the Copertina Magic Case, another option that's compatible with the Magic Keyboard. It fits right over the keyboard's exterior, providing an extra layer of protection.

The Copertina Magic Case for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is priced at $100, while the 12.9-inch version is priced at $110. Both models are available in linen gray or charcoal colors, and feature an archival quality cover made from thick buckram linen.



There's a multi-angle self-propping stand that can be engaged for watching movies and other activities, and there's space for charging the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌. Like the Contega, the Copertina has a slim-fit design and an interior pocket option. For those who don't have a Magic Keyboard, Pad & Quill also makes the Contega Thin, which is the same style keyboard but in a slimmer profile that works with the ‌iPad‌ alone.



Pad & Quill also has a few other ‌iPad‌ case options worth checking out for those who like a different aesthetic, including the Aria (with Magic Keyboard support) and the Cafe, along with cases like the Oxford that fit older ‌iPad‌ models.

