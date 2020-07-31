Guides
MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Pro Case From Pad & Quill

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Pad & Quill to offer MacRumors a chance to win a high-quality case for the 11 or 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2018 and 2020. Pad & Quill makes some of the best leather and linen cases that you'll find on the market.


Pad & Quill makes a variety of cases for Apple's modern ‌iPad Pro‌ models, most of which have folio designs that keep the front and the back of the iPad protected and provide helpful viewing angles that also work with Apple's Magic Keyboard.


The Oxford Leather Case for the ‌iPad Pro‌, for example, is a folio-style case that is compatible with the Magic Keyboard, allowing it to be used right alongside the Magic Keyboard for protection, though it also works without the keyboard.


There's enough space to charge the Apple Pencil 2 while the case is attached, and there's an interior pocket for document storage purposes. When not in use, the case can be closed with an elastic strap, and it features a slim design enabled through the use of 3M adhesive.


We've tested various Pad & Quill cases for iPads over the years, and the adhesive technology that's used to keep the ‌iPad‌ in place while cutting down on bulk works well. There is a built-in horizontal viewing stand that's great for watching videos, and there is smart cover functionality that turns the ‌iPad‌'s display on and off as it's opened and closed.

Available in Chestnut, Whiskey, or Black, the Oxford Leather Cases are each made from a single piece of American Full-Grain Bridle Leather that develops a unique patina with use over time, while the interior is outfitted with a soft leather that keeps the ‌iPad‌ safe from scratches. The 11-inch version of the Oxford is priced at $110, and the 12.9-inch version is priced at $130.


For those who prefer fabric-style cases, Pad & Quill makes the Copertina Magic Case, another option that's compatible with the Magic Keyboard. It fits right over the keyboard's exterior, providing an extra layer of protection.

The Copertina Magic Case for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is priced at $100, while the 12.9-inch version is priced at $110. Both models are available in linen gray or charcoal colors, and feature an archival quality cover made from thick buckram linen.


There's a multi-angle self-propping stand that can be engaged for watching movies and other activities, and there's space for charging the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌. Like the Contega, the Copertina has a slim-fit design and an interior pocket option. For those who don't have a Magic Keyboard, Pad & Quill also makes the Contega Thin, which is the same style keyboard but in a slimmer profile that works with the ‌iPad‌ alone.


Pad & Quill also has a few other ‌iPad‌ case options worth checking out for those who like a different aesthetic, including the Aria (with Magic Keyboard support) and the Cafe, along with cases like the Oxford that fit older ‌iPad‌ models.

We have four ‌iPad Pro‌ cases to give away to MacRumors readers, with each winner to choose their favorite case in the size needed for their ‌iPad Pro‌. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

P&Q Giveaway
The contest will run from today (July 31) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 7. The winners will be chosen randomly on August 7 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Top Stories

Just How Small Will the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Be? Try It Out for Yourself

Tuesday July 28, 2020 12:57 pm PDT by
As rumors of the iPhone 12 have continued to build over the past few months, the one model that has the most excitement around it is the smallest 5.4" model. The iPhone 12 is believed to be coming in 5.4", 6.7", and 6.1" sizes. Dummy models have shown how much smaller the 5.4" is compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup. The upcoming 5.4" iPhone falls in-between the size of the original...
Leaker Jon Prosser Claims iPhone 12 and New iPads Will Launch in October

Wednesday July 29, 2020 4:15 pm PDT by
Leaker Jon Prosser, who has a somewhat mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans, today said that new iPhone 12 models and new iPads will launch in October. Multiple rumors have suggested that some or all of the iPhone 12 models coming this year will see a later than normal launch. Apple typically unveils and releases new iPhones in the month of September, but problems...
Alleged Images of 5.4-inch 'iPhone 12' Display Panels Surface on Weibo

Monday July 27, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Images emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo over the weekend purporting to show display panels for Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" lineup. The images also appeared briefly on Slashleaks before being taken down on Monday. The photos depict what looks like several packed rows of smartphone panels from an assembly line. At first blush, the panels seem to have the same notch size as the...
LG Display to Supply 20 Million OLED Panels for 6.1-inch 'iPhone 12'

Tuesday July 28, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-OLED iPhone lineup this year, and while Samsung is understood to be providing the majority of the OLED panels, LG Display is reportedly poised to benefit the most from the extra demand, with Samsung's order volume rising only slightly on previous years. Of the four new models coming this year, rumors have indicated that Samsung will supply the displays for...
Apple Confirms This Year's iPhone 12 Models Will Be a Little Bit Late

Thursday July 30, 2020 2:34 pm PDT by
During today's earnings call covering the third fiscal quarter of 2020 (second calendar quarter) Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that Apple is expecting to release this year's iPhones later than usual. Maestri said that Apple last year started selling iPhones in late September, but this year, Apple projects supply will be "available a few weeks later." Multiple rumors have suggested that ...
iOS 14 Includes Redesigned Field Test Mode

Monday July 27, 2020 11:25 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 14 update introduces multiple design changes, including a new look for the hidden Field Test Mode feature on the iPhone. As noted on the MacRumors forums, Apple has overhauled Field Test Mode to provide more useful information at a glance. Field Test Mode in iOS 14 There's now a Home section with LTE Cell Serving Info, along with a menu section that has other details...
Apple Bone Conduction Hybrid System Solves Drawbacks, Reveals Patent

Tuesday July 28, 2020 8:15 am PDT by
A patent filing, discovered by AppleInsider, shows that Apple has developed a hybrid "combined" audio system using bone conduction technology. In a patent granted today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "Multipath audio stimulation using audio compressors," Apple lays out its conception of an audio device that seeks to overcome the issues usually associated with bone...
Mac OS 8 Emulator Available as a Downloadable App

Wednesday July 29, 2020 6:44 am PDT by
Mac OS 8 is now available as an app for macOS, Windows, and Linux, reports The Verge. Slack developer Felix Rieseberg has transformed Mac OS 8 into a single downloadable app for modern macOS, Windows, and Linux devices. Having previously transformed Windows 95 into an app in 2018, Rieseberg turned his attention to transforming an entire 1991 Macintosh Quadra with Mac OS 8.1 into a single...
Battery Likely for Upcoming MacBook Air Spotted in Certification Listings

Tuesday July 28, 2020 10:17 am PDT by
An updated MacBook Air could be coming in the not too distant future, according to certifications for a new MacBook Air battery recently filed in China and Denmark. A 49.9Wh battery with a capacity of 4380mAh was spotted by a MySmartPrice contributor in certification filings with UL Demko and the China Certification Corporation, regulatory bodies that must approve and test new hardware used by ...
Serial Leaker Jon Prosser Pegs New iMac for August Launch

Monday July 27, 2020 2:38 am PDT by
Serial leaker Jon Prosser has moved to quash sketchy rumors that Apple could release a new iMac as soon as this week. Rumors about the imminent launch of an Intel-based iMac with an unchanged design appeared over the weekend, but originated from Twitter accounts with no track record for accurate leaks. In a tweet responding to a news report on the rumors, Prosser said simply, "Nope,"...
