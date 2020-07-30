Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Take a Look Inside Apple's New Retail Store in Bangkok

by

Apple's newest retail store in Bangkok, Thailand is set to open in just a few hours, and ahead of the store's launch, MacRumors reader Scott Nibley shared some photos of the store's interior taken during the location's soft opening.


The new store is Apple's second retail location in Thailand, joining Apple Iconsiam, which opened in November 2018.


Apple's new Bangkok store features a cylindrical two-story glass design with a flat roof.


Inside, there are product tables arranged in a ring shape around the store's floor, with shelves for displaying products located around the walls.


There's a winding staircase in the middle of the store with a wood base that spirals up to the ceiling, which goes to a second floor.


The second floor features another product area along with forum seating and a large screen that may be the future home of Today at Apple sessions. The store may undergo internal changes eventually, as social distancing measures are in place at the current time to maximize spacing between customers.


The exterior of the location is surrounded by trees to block out the sun, and the large glass windows look out over the plaza and street below.


The store is set to open on Friday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. local time in Thailand.

Related Roundup: Apple Stores
Tag: Thailand

Top Stories

Just How Small Will the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Be? Try It Out for Yourself

Tuesday July 28, 2020 12:57 pm PDT by
As rumors of the iPhone 12 have continued to build over the past few months, the one model that has the most excitement around it is the smallest 5.4" model. The iPhone 12 is believed to be coming in 5.4", 6.7", and 6.1" sizes. Dummy models have shown how much smaller the 5.4" is compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup. The upcoming 5.4" iPhone falls in-between the size of the original...
Read Full Article172 comments

Alleged Images of 5.4-inch 'iPhone 12' Display Panels Surface on Weibo

Monday July 27, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Images emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo over the weekend purporting to show display panels for Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" lineup. The images also appeared briefly on Slashleaks before being taken down on Monday. The photos depict what looks like several packed rows of smartphone panels from an assembly line. At first blush, the panels seem to have the same notch size as the...
Read Full Article134 comments

Serial Leaker Jon Prosser Pegs New iMac for August Launch

Monday July 27, 2020 2:38 am PDT by
Serial leaker Jon Prosser has moved to quash sketchy rumors that Apple could release a new iMac as soon as this week. Rumors about the imminent launch of an Intel-based iMac with an unchanged design appeared over the weekend, but originated from Twitter accounts with no track record for accurate leaks. In a tweet responding to a news report on the rumors, Prosser said simply, "Nope,"...
Read Full Article120 comments

iOS 14 Includes Redesigned Field Test Mode

Monday July 27, 2020 11:25 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 14 update introduces multiple design changes, including a new look for the hidden Field Test Mode feature on the iPhone. As noted on the MacRumors forums, Apple has overhauled Field Test Mode to provide more useful information at a glance. Field Test Mode in iOS 14 There's now a Home section with LTE Cell Serving Info, along with a menu section that has other details...
Read Full Article32 comments

Photos of A14 RAM Component for Upcoming iPhone 12 Surface on Twitter

Monday July 27, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by
As we creep closer to the fall unveiling date of the new 2020 iPhones, photos of alleged components are beginning to trickle out, and the latest leak features an A14 chip component. Leaker Mr. White, who sometimes shares accurate information on Apple's future plans along with component pictures, shared a series of photos of the RAM component of the A14 processor that is typically located at...
Read Full Article34 comments

LG Display to Supply 20 Million OLED Panels for 6.1-inch 'iPhone 12'

Tuesday July 28, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-OLED iPhone lineup this year, and while Samsung is understood to be providing the majority of the OLED panels, LG Display is reportedly poised to benefit the most from the extra demand, with Samsung's order volume rising only slightly on previous years. Of the four new models coming this year, rumors have indicated that Samsung will supply the displays for...
Read Full Article24 comments

VMware Engineer Confirms macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Bug Causes Crashes with Virtualization

Monday July 27, 2020 5:11 am PDT by
macOS Catalina 10.15.6 seems to have introduced a bug that causes system crashes, especially when using virtualization software such as VirtualBox or VMware. Users of virtualization software have reported that macOS 10.15.6 crashes repeatedly when running virtual machines. A regression in the App Sandbox component of macOS 10.15.6 is reportedly leaking kernel memory, causing macOS to...
Read Full Article93 comments

Apple Bone Conduction Hybrid System Solves Drawbacks, Reveals Patent

Tuesday July 28, 2020 8:15 am PDT by
A patent filing, discovered by AppleInsider, shows that Apple has developed a hybrid "combined" audio system using bone conduction technology. In a patent granted today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "Multipath audio stimulation using audio compressors," Apple lays out its conception of an audio device that seeks to overcome the issues usually associated with bone...
Read Full Article41 comments

Battery Likely for Upcoming MacBook Air Spotted in Certification Listings

Tuesday July 28, 2020 10:17 am PDT by
An updated MacBook Air could be coming in the not too distant future, according to certifications for a new MacBook Air battery recently filed in China and Denmark. A 49.9Wh battery with a capacity of 4380mAh was spotted by a MySmartPrice contributor in certification filings with UL Demko and the China Certification Corporation, regulatory bodies that must approve and test new hardware used by ...
Read Full Article44 comments

Apple Patent Suggests Two iPads Could Be Connected Together for Notebook-Style Computing

Tuesday July 28, 2020 5:25 am PDT by
Apple is exploring use of an accessory that would allow two iPads to connect together for notebook-style computing, according to a new patent filing uncovered by AppleInsider. The patent application titled "Modular multiple display electronic devices," filed today with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, explains that when two iPads or iPhones are connected together via an accessory, one ...
Read Full Article48 comments