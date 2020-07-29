Apple Central World Opens Friday in Thailand

Apple has officially announced the opening of its Apple Central World store on Friday with a press release that includes several new images of the interior of the building.



Apple Central World is nestled in the heart of Ratchaprasong, Bangkok's iconic intersection, and it joins Apple's existing store in Thailand, Apple Iconsiam, which opened in November 2018.

Apple Central World’s distinctive architecture is brought to life with the first-ever all-glass design, housed under a cantilevered Tree Canopy roof. Once inside, customers can travel between two levels via a spiral staircase that wraps around a timber core, or riding a unique cylindrical elevator clad in mirror-polished stainless steel. Guests can enter from the ground or upper level, which provides a direct connection to the Skytrain and the city’s largest shopping center. The outdoor plaza offers a place for the community to gather, with benches and large Terminalia trees surrounding the space.

Apple Central World opens Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. ICT in Bangkok, and more than 130 new team members speaking 17 languages will be in attendance to welcome customers.

Apple says the new store will open with the same health and safety measures seen across all Apple Store locations for both employees and visitors, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing.



Apple notes that visits to Apple Central World on Friday will be by appointment only. Customers can visit apple.com/th/centralworld to choose from available times, and each non-transferable reservation admits one person.