Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Adobe Adds Refine Edge Brush and Rotate Canvas Tool to Photoshop for iPad

by

When Adobe introduced Photoshop for iPad late last year, it said it would provide regular updates to add missing features that are available on the desktop but not in the tablet version of the software.


Adobe is living up to its promise once again today, with a Photoshop for ‌iPad‌ update that introduces the refine edge brush and the rotate canvas tool.

The refine edge brush enables much more precise image selection on the ‌iPad‌ for tricky subjects like hair and fair, which helps to achieve realistic, professional quality selections of objects with a mix of sharp and soft edges.

The interface has been simplified for use with touch controls, but Adobe says the tool delivers the same results as the desktop version.


Meanwhile, the rotate canvas tool allows users to rotate the canvas they're working on using a two-finger rotation gesture, which can also be zoomed in and out at the same time.

The rotation can snap at 0, 90, 180, 270 degrees, and users can reset the rotation and zoom by doing a quick zoom out pinch gesture. Rotation is not sticky and returns to zero degrees when re-opening a file, and both rotation and snapping can be toggled on/off in Settings -> Touch menu. More info about the rotate canvas tool is available here.

Adobe Photoshop can be downloaded from the App Store for free, but there are subscriptions required to use the software. Adobe Photoshop for ‌‌iPad‌‌ is available for all Creative Cloud plans that include Photoshop access.

Tags: Photoshop, Adobe

Top Stories

Top Stories: New Music Icon in iOS 14, iPhone 12 Rumors, Face ID Macs, Favorite macOS Big Sur Features

Saturday July 25, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's beta train kept on rolling this week with the third beta versions of all of the major operating system updates coming later this year. The new beta of iOS 14 includes some interesting tweaks like a new color theme for the Music app icon, new informational pop-ups for some of the new features, a new clock widget, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In...
Read Full Article12 comments

iPhone 11 Now Being Manufactured at Foxconn Plant in India

Friday July 24, 2020 2:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 11 is now being made in India, the first time a top-of-the-line model has been manufactured in the country, according to a report by the The Economic Times. The flagship smartphone is being manufactured at a Foxconn plant near Chennai, and Apple is planning to increase production in phases and may even consider exporting iPhone 11 handsets made in India, reducing its...
Read Full Article78 comments

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Public Beta Testers

Thursday July 23, 2020 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 14 updates to its public beta testing group, two weeks after seeding the first iOS and iPadOS 14 betas to public beta testers. The second public beta corresponds to the third developer beta that was released yesterday. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS/‌iPadOS‌ ...
Read Full Article117 comments

Everything New in iOS 14 Beta 3: New Music Icon, Clock Widget and More

Wednesday July 22, 2020 11:19 am PDT by
Apple this morning released the third developer beta of iOS and iPadOS 14 for testing purposes, tweaking and refining some of the features and design changes that are coming in the update. Changes get less notable as the beta testing period goes on, but there are some noteworthy new features in the third beta, which we've highlighted below. - New Music Icon - Apple introduced an updated...
Read Full Article185 comments

Code in macOS Big Sur Suggests Face ID Could Be Coming to Macs

Friday July 24, 2020 10:32 am PDT by
Apple's Face ID feature that allows a device to be unlocked with a facial scan is limited to the iPhone and the iPad at the current time, but code found in macOS Big Sur suggests that Face ID may come to Macs in the future. Adding a TrueDepth camera system and Face ID to the Mac would be a logical next step for the feature, and 9to5Mac located Face ID references in the latest Big Sur beta,...
Read Full Article133 comments

Garmin Connect Service Taken Offline Following Ransomware Attack

Friday July 24, 2020 3:57 am PDT by
Garmin has been hit by a ransomware attack that encrypted the smartwatch maker's internal servers, forcing it to shut down its call centers, website, and the Garmin Connect service, which users rely on to sync their activity via the mobile app. Image: Victor Gevers In messages shared on Twitter, the company apologized to users and gave details on the extent of the forced shutdown. The...
Read Full Article84 comments

Apple's Limits on Third-Party 'Find My' Integration Under Scrutiny

Friday July 24, 2020 6:40 am PDT by
Apple last month introduced the new "Find My" Network Accessory Program, built to allow third-party products to work with Apple's own Find My app. While Apple's AirTags have yet to be formally announced, this program was seen as a way for Apple to level the playing field with competing Bluetooth location trackers, like Tile, and avoid accusations of Apple monopolizing the market. In a new...
Read Full Article63 comments

New Images of Rumored 'iPhone 12' Braided Lightning to USB-C Cable Emerge [Update: Black Cable Likely From Mac Pro or Future iMac Pro]

Thursday July 23, 2020 4:23 am PDT by
According to leaks, Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 models could ship with a new Lightning to USB-C cable that includes a braided fabric design, and today serial leaker L0vetodream has shared more images of the purported new design, alongside a similar cable in black. The photos depict a USB-C to Lightning cable that has a braided design rather than the standard non-fabric design of the current...
Read Full Article113 comments

Apple Providing U.S. Employees With Up to Four Hours Paid Time Off to Vote in November Election

Friday July 24, 2020 3:45 pm PDT by
Apple is providing all of its employees in the United States with up to four hours of paid time off to vote in the election that will take place on Tuesday, November 3, reports Bloomberg. Apple today sent out a memo to employees announcing the policy, which applies to retail employees and hourly workers."For retail team members and hourly workers across the company, if you're scheduled to...
Read Full Article131 comments

Apple Releases iOS 13.6 With Car Key, Toggle to Turn Off Automatic Update Downloads, Audio Apple News+ Stories and More

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1. iOS and iPadOS 13.6 introduce new Health, Apple News, and software update features. The iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has...
Read Full Article127 comments