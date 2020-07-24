Apple Maps Alerts International Travelers of Self-Isolation Guidance

Apple Maps appears to have started alerting users of self-isolation guidance for international travelers if they've recently been at an airport.

Kyle Seth Gray shared on Twitter an alert he received on his iPhone after being at an airport, suggesting the notifications are targeted geo-location based alerts, rather than being linked to any personal details about international travel.

‌Apple Maps‌ now sends you a notification if you’ve recently been to an airport pic.twitter.com/BJSs2c6CQM — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) July 24, 2020

The linked CDC guidance advises recent travelers to take their temperature with a thermometer twice a day to check for fever, to stay at home and avoid contact with others, not to take public transport, and to stay 2 meters away from other people.

‌Apple Maps‌ started displaying COVID-19 testing locations within ‌Apple Maps‌ in April.

(Via 9to5Mac.)