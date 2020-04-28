MacRumors
All >
Guides
iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13- or 14-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Maps Now Displaying COVID-19 Testing Locations in the U.S.

Tuesday April 28, 2020 12:49 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Apple Maps is now displaying COVID-19 testing locations across the United States, a feature that Apple began implementing earlier in April.


When opening up the search interface in Maps, COVID-19 testing is now the first option in the list, and tapping it brings up all of the testing sites in your local area.

Tapping on one of the testing site entries provides a link to the hospital or testing site's website with specific information on how testing is done, such as whether a doctor's referral or an appointment are required to have the testing conducted.

Apple on April 11 launched an online portal allowing healthcare providers, labs, hospitals, and other businesses to register as COVID-19 testing locations. The ‌Apple Maps‌ team reviews each application before allowing approved sites to be displayed on ‌Apple Maps‌. As pointed out by Engadget, the testing site list is available in all U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

Apple in early April updated the Maps app to prioritize searches for groceries, food delivery, pharmacies, hospitals, and urgent care, and these categories also show up with COVID-19 testing sites.

Tags: Apple Maps Guide, COVID-19 Coronavirus Guide

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
BasicGreatGuy
15 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
That was quick. Works well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Top Stories: iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard Launches, AirPods and 23-Inch iMac Rumors, and More

Saturday April 25, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
While the iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro making their way into customers' hands were the biggest news this week, we also saw a ton of rumors about Apple's upcoming product line. Confusion about Apple's plans for its AirPods lineup continues to reign, with conflicting rumors on models and timing, while we also saw some new rumors about a 23-inch iMac and an 11-inch iPad coming...
Read Full Article18 comments

iFixit Details Which Parts Can Be Swapped Between the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE

Sunday April 26, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by Frank McShan
iFixit today shared a new report detailing which parts from the new iPhone SE can be replaced with those from the iPhone 8. This comes just days after a teardown video shared on Thursday by a Chinese YouTuber also highlighted many of the similarities between the two devices. iPhone 8 (left) and the new iPhone SE (right) via iFixit The report mentions that the 2020 iPhone SE's cameras, SIM...
Read Full Article61 comments

Hands-On With the New Low-Cost 2020 iPhone SE

Friday April 24, 2020 2:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The iPhone SE had its official launch day today, with the first orders arriving to customers this morning. We picked up one of the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone SE models and checked out the design and features in our latest YouTube video, which is worth watching if you're thinking of making an upgrade from an older iPhone. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Despite the...
Read Full Article83 comments

Teardown Video Compares New iPhone SE to iPhone 8

Thursday April 23, 2020 5:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
When it comes to design, the iPhone SE is identical to the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick top and bottom bezels, a single-lens rear camera, and a Touch ID Home button. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 8 also looks a lot like the iPhone SE inside, as detailed in a teardown video by a Chinese YouTuber who has one of the devices on hand. The video, which has subtitles, was shared...
Read Full Article147 comments

iPhone SE Teardown: 3D Touch Chip Removed, iPhone 8 Camera Sensor, and More

Monday April 27, 2020 6:41 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
iFixit has published its full teardown of the new iPhone SE, confirming that the device has many similar or identical components as the iPhone 8, including the display, battery, cameras, Taptic Engine, SIM tray, and more. The new iPhone SE appears to have the same 12-megapixel rear camera sensor as the iPhone 8, with the benefit of the A13 chip's improved image signal processor, as Rene...
Read Full Article79 comments

PSA: New Character Bug in Messages Causing iOS Devices to Crash [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 1:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
There appears to be a new character-linked bug in Messages, Mail, and other apps that can cause the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to crash when receiving a specific string of characters. Image from Twitter In this particular case, the character string involves the Italian flag emoji along with characters in the Sindhi language, and it appears the system crash happens when an incoming...
Read Full Article70 comments

Report Revives Rumors of 5G iPhone With Under-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Monday April 27, 2020 3:21 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Economic Daily News on Monday revived rumors that this year's 5G iPhone will feature under-display fingerprint scanner technology. According to a machine translation of EDN's Chinese-language report, touch panel maker GIS, OLED display maker BOE and Qualcomm are collaborating on the ultrasonic technology, which could feature in at least one of the high-end models in Apple's 5G iPhone...
Read Full Article119 comments

Kuo: Mass Production on Third-Gen AirPods Starting in First Half of 2021, Design Unchanged But New Internals [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 9:57 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is working on third-generation AirPods that will go into mass production during the first half of 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today. The new AirPods will adopt the System-in-Package used for the AirPods Pro, replacing the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of the second-generation AirPods. Kuo says that these internal updates will be the biggest change to the...
Read Full Article47 comments

Germany Now Favors Apple-Google Contact Tracing API Over Home-Grown Solution

Monday April 27, 2020 1:55 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Germany said on Sunday it will use Apple and Google's decentralized contact tracing API, reversing course on its original intention to use its own solution to track the spread of coronavirus. Last week, the German government said it would use its own home-grown technology for smartphone-based tracing of infections, based on a design that would hold personal data on a central server....
Read Full Article121 comments

Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term. Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called...
Read Full Article106 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
‘Legends of Runeterra’ from Riot Games Is Finally Available on iOS and Android Worldwide
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Mario Kart North American Open’ Event Coming, Today’s New Releases Including ‘Telling Lies’, the Latest Sales, and More
‘Final Fantasy’, ‘Chrono Trigger’, ‘Valkyrie Profile’ and ‘Dragon Quest’ Ports on iOS Are Discounted for a Limited Time
‘Kingdom Two Crowns’ from Raw Fury Has Finally Arrived on iOS and Android as a Premium Release
Yak & Co’s Apple Arcade Puzzle Adventure ‘Down in Bermuda’ Updated with New Lava Island Expansion
New Game+ and “Arachnophobia Mode” Arrive for Stellar Action Game ‘Grimvalor’
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Mini-Views Including ‘Damaged in Transit’, ‘Galaxy Warfighter’, and More, the Latest Sales Featuring ‘Wild Guns Reloaded’
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Marvel Future Fight’, ‘Mario Kart Tour’, ‘Star Traders: Frontiers’, ‘Another Eden’, and More
YouTube
2020 iPhone SE: Should You Buy It?
Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs Hands-On!
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On!
Logitech Combo Touch: A "Magic Keyboard" Accessory for iPad Air!
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]