Rumored 'iPhone 12' Braided Lightning Cable Could Come in Black or White

According to leaks, Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 models could ship with a new Lightning to USB-C cable that includes a braided fabric design, and today serial leaker L0vetodream has shared more images of the purported new design, which appears to come in black or white colors.



The photos depict a USB-C to Lightning cable that has a braided design rather than the standard non-fabric design of the current cables. Apple has never released a cable with a braided design for its iPhones or iPads, but it does offer a braided Thunderbolt Pro cable, a black braided Lightning cable that ships with the Mac Pro, and a braided power cable for the HomePod.