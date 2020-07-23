AT&T Says Its 5G Network Is Now Available Nationwide

AT&T today announced that its 5G network is now live nationwide, following a slow rollout that began with tests in major U.S. cities back in 2017. Specifically, today marks the addition of 40 new markets added to support 5G, making it available to more than 205 million customers in 395 markets across the United States.



If you are on AT&T and have a 5G-capable smartphone, like Samsung's Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy Note 10, you'll be able to take advantage of the improved speeds and faster downloads that 5G offers. With nationwide coverage, AT&T noted that its customers can enjoy 5G speeds both in their homes and while on-the-go, although there are of course still some limits in more rural areas.

From August 7, 5G access will be added to the AT&T Unlimited Starter wireless plan at $35/month for four lines. It's already available on the Extra and Elite plans, and AT&T said that there will be no additional cost to these plans because of the addition of 5G.

For business customers, 5G access will also be added to the AT&T Business Unlimited Web-Only and Starter plans. This update will also be coming on August 7.

You can check to find out if you can access 5G in your area on AT&T's website. As of now, Apple doesn't offer an iPhone or iPad with support for 5G, but the so-called iPhone 12 is rumored to gain 5G connectivity later this year.