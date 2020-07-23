New Apple Battery Filing Suggests 'iPhone 12 Pro' Could Get Higher Capacity Than Previously Thought

MySmartPrice has unearthed another certification for an Apple battery possibly destined for an iPhone 12 model, although its 2,815mAh capacity requires a revised prediction for the various capacities of Apple's forthcoming devices.

Image of the new battery capacity, purportedly for '‌iPhone 12‌' (via MySmartPrice)

Apple ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ (5.4-inch) – A2471 – 2,227mAh

Apple ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Max (6.1-inch) – A2431 – 2,775mAh

Apple ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro (6.1-inch) – A2431 – 2,775mAh

Apple ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro Max (6.7-inch) – A2466 – 3,687mAh

Apple is expected to release four iPhones this fall, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model. As a refresher, based on earlier certifications, MySmartPrice previously interpreted the capacities of Apple's ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ models in the following manner:

This list assumed the higher-end ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro and ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro Max would share the same 2,775mAh battery. However, today's finding on the certification platforms C3 and Safety Korea suggests the higher-end "Pro" variant of the two 6.1-inch models could get a more capacious 2,815mAh battery (model number A2479) to power its extra features.

Without corroboration from other sources, the battery capacities for the different models remains pure speculation. But as we noted in a previous report, these capacities are lower than the batteries found in the current iPhone 11 lineup – indeed, the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ has the largest battery life of any iPhone ever, lasting up to five hours longer than the ‌iPhone XS‌ Max per charge.

Assuming these models are destined for ‌iPhone 12‌, this could be either due to better energy efficiency in Apple's next-generation A14 chip, or because of internal space constraints. All four upcoming devices are expected to debut in the fall and, based on rumors, will have OLED displays, 5G support, a new ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 4-like metal frame, up to 6GB of RAM, up to triple-lens rear cameras with 3D sensing, and more.