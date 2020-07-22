Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip 5G Smartphone Starting at $1,449.99

Samsung today announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone, a new device that is essentially the same model launched earlier in 2020, now with 5G support.



Continuing with the design of the previous model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G can be folded in half and unfolds to a full 6.7-inch AMOLED display. You can also open the device halfway, in "Flex Mode," letting you view content on the top half of the display and interact with the bottom half.

Flex Mode supports apps like YouTube, where you can watch a video on the top display while it's free-standing, while reading and typing comments on the bottom display. The camera also has been updated to support Flex Mode, allowing you to double-tap in Flex Mode to switch the preview window from the top to the bottom half of the device.

A similar multitasking feature supports all of the apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. You can drag and drop apps you want to use using App Pair, opening the photos app and the messaging app at the same time to choose photos to send to friends.

When it's fully closed, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a small 1.1-inch display that presents the current time, incoming notifications, and other relevant information. If you tap on one of these notifications, when opening the phone you'll see the related app open and ready to use.

The new phone still has a 3,300 mAh dual battery, fast charging support, a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side, and facial recognition. The front camera is a 10-megapixel selfie camera, while the rear camera is a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera.



Internally, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G features 8GB RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, allowing the smartphone to access 5G networks in supported areas. Samsung ensures that the form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip hasn't bulked up with the addition of 5G, measuring in at about 6.5 inches long, and half that at just under 3.5 inches when folded.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions starting August 7, 2020, in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze and priced at $1,449.99. The previous device (without 5G) started at $1,380.