Apple and Tim Cook Commemorate Rep. John Lewis

Apple this weekend has honored the life of late politician and civil rights leader John Lewis with a full-page tribute on its website. A photo of Lewis is accompanied by a quote of his: "Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble."



Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday commemorated Lewis in a follow-up tweet.



We have lost an American hero. John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world. He marched in Selma, he marched on Washington—he marched for us all. His life's work shaped our history and his legacy inspires us to continue the march for racial equity and justice. pic.twitter.com/WqW11757Io — ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) July 18, 2020