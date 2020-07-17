Deals: Amazon Discounts iPad Mini 5 by $50, Starting at $499 for 256GB Wi-Fi

Amazon has discounted two models of Apple's iPad mini 5 today, starting with the 256GB Wi-Fi model at $499.00, down from $549.00. You can get this version of the iPad mini 5 in all three color options, including Gold, Space Gray, and Silver.

Second is the 256GB cellular iPad mini 5 at $629.00, down from $679.00. This model is only available in Silver and Space Gray. Amazon has both models of the iPad mini 5 in stock and ready to ship, with an estimated delivery date early next week for orders in the United States.

Amazon doesn't have any 64GB versions of the iPad mini 5 on sale at this time, but we are still tracking a solid deal on the 64GB cellular iPad mini 5 at Tiger Direct. This model is priced at $449.00, down from $529.00, and is a lowest-ever price for this version of the tablet.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.