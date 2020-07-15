Brydge Announces New Vertical Docks for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Brydge today announced a new series of Vertical Docks for Apple's MacBook Pro line. The new products include reengineered Vertical Docks for previous generation ‌MacBook Pro‌ models (priced at $169.99), and brand new Vertical Docks for the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ and 13-inch MacBook Air.



The Brydge Vertical Dock is a space-saving accessory that stores your Mac notebook in a vertical position. It includes two USB-C ports so you can charge your MacBook when placing it in the dock, or connect it to an external display.

The device also features intake and exhaust vents that move additional air to and from the MacBook's cooling system for heat management. When placing the MacBook in the dock, there's also a guided docking system for simple one-handed docking.



The reengineered Vertical Docks for the 15-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (2016-2019) and 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (2016-2020) are available now for $169.99. The new Vertical Docks for the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ and 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ (2018-2020) will launch in October. You can register on Brydge's website to be notified when they are available.