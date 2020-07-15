Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.8 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Apple today released tvOS 13.4.8, the fifth update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4.8 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 13.4.5.



tvOS 13.4.8, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 13.4.8 automatically.

tvOS updates are almost always minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and small feature tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes.

There were no new features found during the beta testing period, so it's not know what's included in the update. Apple will share details on the tvOS 13.4.8 software release in its tvOS support document, but release notes often don't contain much more information than general performance and stability improvements.