Facebook SDK Issue Again Causing Numerous iOS Apps to Crash or Freeze

by

Popular iOS apps including Spotify, SoundCloud, Waze, Imgur, and many more are reporting crashing and freezing issues this morning, as pointed out by users on Reddit and in the MacRumors forums. The issue appears to be related to Facebook's iOS SDK, which is used by many apps for login purposes.


On Facebook's developer website, the company confirmed that it is aware of the issue and is investigating it. Reports of crashing apps appeared today across social media, with users reporting that while some apps are freezing, others crash completely when opened, including Spotify.

These issues are appearing even for users who don't use the Facebook SDK when logging into the affected apps. Additionally, some users are reporting that they are able to access apps like Spotify using Airplane mode, while others suggest using a VPN.

This same issue happened two months ago in May.

Avatar
Bokito
52 minutes ago at 05:54 am
I once found code that looks like this issue in a website's main index.php:


if (!$x = file_get_contents('https://api.facebook.com')) {
exit;
}


Facebook is likely doing something similar to this. They likely raise an exception that they didn't document when something server side is not what it is expected to be. This is really bad behavior.

Apple should ban applications that use versions of the Facebook SDK that are causing these kind of issues.
Score: 8 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
52 minutes ago at 05:54 am
That’s what they get for adding this spyware to their apps. Apple should reject apps that include all those Spyware SDKs in the first place
Score: 5 Votes
Avatar
Airforcekid
32 minutes ago at 06:13 am
Use a service like nextdns.io to block graph.facebook.com. Apple really should have put optional DNS block lists into ios 14
Score: 5 Votes
Avatar
TonyC28
53 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Facebook is just awesome.
Score: 4 Votes
Avatar
Robert.Walter
45 minutes ago at 06:01 am
If you are logging in w Facebook you are doing it wrong (I expect the app developer is getting a kickback from FB for offering this button) as you are making it easier for FB to track you.

secondly, if the app developer isn’t offering you sign in with Apple you need to wonder why the developer wants to know about you, how are they monetizing you?

finally, if you are still using Facebook you are enabling a Sociopathic megalomaniac to generate profit while damaging society and you should consider deleting Facebook.
Score: 4 Votes
Avatar
JimmyBanks6
54 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Makes you wonder how these massive organizations have allowed their apps to be developed with a hard coupling to a third party API that doesn’t catch exceptions from the API elegantly.

These issues should have been caught in testing prior to any release.
Score: 3 Votes
