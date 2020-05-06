MacRumors
Facebook SDK Issue Causing Some iOS Apps to Crash

Wednesday May 6, 2020 4:47 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Multiple iPhone and iPad users are seeing their apps crashing at launch as of this afternoon, and the issue appears to be caused by a faulty Facebook SDK that the apps are using.


There are multiple complaints about apps crashing continually on iOS devices on the MacRumors forums, and a wide range of apps appear to be impacted. Google's Waze app, for example, won't launch, and there have been complaints about apps that include Pinterest, Spotify, Adobe Spark, Quora, TikTok, and others.

Multiple developers on GitHub have attributed the problem to a Facebook software development kit used by the apps for sign-in purposes. Apps are failing to open even when users do not use the Facebook login options included.

It's not clear when the issue will be fixed, but with so many apps affected, it could be addressed shortly. Facebook will likely be able to fix the problem over the air with a server update.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Emanuel Rodriguez
58 minutes ago at 04:48 pm
Facebook is a toxin.
Avatar
now i see it
26 minutes ago at 05:19 pm
Another week, another Facebook disaster
Avatar
Seoras
47 minutes ago at 04:58 pm
I ripped out the last SDK remnants of FB from both my bread winner Apps in their latest update in April.
I don't mind taking 1 star reviews on the chin when I deserve it but when it is someone else (Apple, iOS13, looking at you...) that hurts and is impossible to manage as the average user doesn't understand it isn't your fault but someone else's.
I feel like I've really dodged a bullet there. I feel for those who haven't.
Why you would still want to use FB's SDK in your App is a mystery as the iOS API for sharing pretty much covers all I needed it for.
Sign in with Facebook? Sign in With Apple just took one big leap over it in the eyes of developers.
Avatar
Doctor Q
47 minutes ago at 04:59 pm

Facebook will likely be able to fix the problem over the air with a server update.

I think that's almost certainly the case, since Facebook must have caused this with a server update.
Avatar
Rogifan
42 minutes ago at 05:03 pm
I have several games that aren’t working because of this. I hate that so many games use Facebook for login/being able to play with friends.
Avatar
Crisj
32 minutes ago at 05:14 pm
In my case, the problem is solved after 15 minutes of updating. Try everything: reboot, re-install apps and nothing worked. Just wait and at the end when opening the Spotify app everything works again.


Don't use any of those apps

:cool:

I can't live without listening to music: Spotify
Top Stories

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Announced With Magic Keyboard, 10th-Gen Processors, Up to 32GB RAM and 4TB SSD, and More

Monday May 4, 2020 5:33 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a more reliable Magic Keyboard, faster 10th-generation Intel processor options, up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, the Magic Keyboard features a redesigned...
Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models

Tuesday May 5, 2020 7:08 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Yesterday, Apple updated the MacBook Pro lineup with a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro that has an upgraded Magic Keyboard and faster 10th generation processor options. As typically happens when Apple ushers in a new generation of devices, the previous models are now seeing notable discounts at some retailers. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and...
Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Today

Monday May 4, 2020 4:35 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today will announce a refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Rumors have suggested that the new model could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro with slightly slimmer bezels around the display, in line with the 16-inch MacBook Pro replacing the 15-inch model last year. The new 13-inch or 14-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to feature...
Dramatic Unboxing of Apple's $700 Mac Pro After-Purchase Wheels Kit

Wednesday May 6, 2020 3:06 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Last month, Apple introduced a Mac Pro Wheels Kit designed for the Mac Pro that adds wheels to the machine after purchase. The kit is priced at $699. For anyone interested in what it's like to get their hands on the wheels kit, popular YouTuber Unbox Therapy has posted a dramatically staged, tongue-in-cheek unboxing video. It's an admittedly lengthy watch at 7 minutes and 45 seconds, but...
RIP Butterfly Keyboard: Apple Finally Completes Transition to Magic Keyboard

Monday May 4, 2020 5:55 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
After years of complaints over sticky or unresponsive keys, Apple has finally finished transitioning its notebook lineup away from its issue-prone butterfly keyboard. With the new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring the same scissor switch Magic Keyboard as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple no longer sells any new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models with a butterfly keyboard. If you are browsing Apple's...
Apple Watch ECG Helps Detect Case of Coronary Ischemia Missed by Hospital ECG

Monday May 4, 2020 2:19 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
The single-lead ECG function on Apple Watch isn't meant to be as informative or as sensitive as the multi-lead ECGs you might get in a doctor's office or hospital, which use several points of contact. However, a new article in The European Heart Journal tells the story of an 80-year-old woman whose Apple Watch detected evidence of a heart condition that was missed by a hospital ECG (via 9to5Mac). ...
Apple Provides Advice to AirPods Pro Users Experiencing Noise Cancellation or Crackling Sound Issues

Wednesday May 6, 2020 5:53 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
In recent months, some AirPods Pro users have been complaining about reduced noise cancellation and crackling or static sounds, particularly since the release of firmware version 2B588 for the earphones in November. As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has now addressed these potential issues in two support documents here and here, providing affected users with troubleshooting advice. For users...
Deals: First Discounts Hit New 13-Inch MacBook Pro at Expercom

Monday May 4, 2020 10:08 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Expercom today has introduced the first set of discounts on Apple's just-announced 13-inch MacBook Pro. These sales include Apple's base models and custom configurations, and there are a few discounts on AppleCare+ as well. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports is Compatible With Apple's Pro Display XDR

Monday May 4, 2020 7:07 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro models with four Thunderbolt 3 ports are compatible with its Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution, according to updated tech specs for the display. The base model with two Thunderbolt 3 ports remains incapable of this. Apple's Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K monitor with a P3 wide color gamut and true 10-bit color support, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a...
