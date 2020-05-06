Facebook SDK Issue Causing Some iOS Apps to Crash
Multiple iPhone and iPad users are seeing their apps crashing at launch as of this afternoon, and the issue appears to be caused by a faulty Facebook SDK that the apps are using.
There are multiple complaints about apps crashing continually on iOS devices on the MacRumors forums, and a wide range of apps appear to be impacted. Google's Waze app, for example, won't launch, and there have been complaints about apps that include Pinterest, Spotify, Adobe Spark, Quora, TikTok, and others.
Multiple developers on GitHub have attributed the problem to a Facebook software development kit used by the apps for sign-in purposes. Apps are failing to open even when users do not use the Facebook login options included.
It's not clear when the issue will be fixed, but with so many apps affected, it could be addressed shortly. Facebook will likely be able to fix the problem over the air with a server update.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I don't mind taking 1 star reviews on the chin when I deserve it but when it is someone else (Apple, iOS13, looking at you...) that hurts and is impossible to manage as the average user doesn't understand it isn't your fault but someone else's.
I feel like I've really dodged a bullet there. I feel for those who haven't.
Why you would still want to use FB's SDK in your App is a mystery as the iOS API for sharing pretty much covers all I needed it for.
Sign in with Facebook? Sign in With Apple just took one big leap over it in the eyes of developers.
Facebook will likely be able to fix the problem over the air with a server update.I think that's almost certainly the case, since Facebook must have caused this with a server update.
I can't live without listening to music: Spotify
Don't use any of those apps
:cool: