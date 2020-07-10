Apple Arcade Adds Puzzle Adventure Game 'Creaks'

Apple Arcade today added the game "Creaks" to its list of titles that you can play if you have an ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscription. "Creaks" is described as a puzzle adventure game in which players have to explore an old mansion to find hidden paintings and solve puzzles to uncover the mansion's secrets.



The game comes from the creators of "Machinarium" and "Samorost," and features a hand-painted art style along with an original score from Hidden Orchestra. "Creaks" is available to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It's also designated as a single player experience aimed at players nine years or older.

‌Apple Arcade‌ launched last year and it lets subscribers gain access to hundreds of iOS games with no in-app purchases or adds for $4.99 per month. Apple worked with developers including Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Konami, and LEGO when building ‌Apple Arcade‌, and new games launch weekly.