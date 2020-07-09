Apple Updates iWork Apps for Mac for iBooks Author Transition, YouTube and Vimeo Embeds [Update: iWork for iOS Apps Updated Too]

Apple today updated its iWork apps for the Mac to version 10.1, introducing new features for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers.



The Pages app now supports importing books from iBooks Author, which Apple discontinued and removed from the App Store on July 1. The update app also allows videos from YouTube and Vimeo to be played right in documents, with release notes below.

- Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your documents.

- Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.

- Create more flexible formulas using new functions.

- Import an ‌iBooks‌ Author book to work on it in Pages.

Numbers also supports playing YouTube and Vimeo videos in spreadsheets, plus it has new functions that include XLOOKUP, XMATCH, and REGEX for matching patterns, manipulating text, and creating flexible formulas.

- Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your spreadsheets.

- Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.

- New functions, including XLOOKUP, XMATCH, and REGEX, let you match patterns, manipulate text, and create flexible formulas.

Keynote has a new "Play Slideshow in Window" option that lets you access other applications when presenting slides locally or through video conferencing, along with some other new features outlined in the release notes.

- Use the new "Play Slideshow in Window" option to have access to other applications while presenting locally or via video conferencing.

- Movies can now play through slide transitions. Add the same movie to multiple slides to play from one slide to the next.

- Use the Align to Path option to have objects stay pointed in the correct direction while following a motion path.

- Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.

Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for Mac are all free downloads that can be accessed in the Mac App Store.

Update: Apple has also updated its iWork for apps for iOS with many of the same features, and updated iOS apps are available from the iOS ‌App Store‌.