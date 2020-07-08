Apple Shares Inside Look at Upcoming WWII Movie 'Greyhound' With Tom Hanks

Apple today shared an "inside look" trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ movie "Greyhound" starring Tom Hanks. The trailer, narrated by Tom Hanks, explains some of the background of the Battle of the Atlantic that the movie explores.

"Greyhound" features Tom Hanks as George Krause, a career naval officer given command of Navy destroyer Greyhound during the Battle of the Atlantic. Krause fights his own self doubts and personal demons as he leads a convoy of Allied ships against German U-boats to prove that he belongs in command.

The screenplay for the movie was written by Tom Hanks and the film was meant to be released in theaters, but could not premiere because most theaters across the United States remain closed. Apple ultimately paid $70 million for the film, and it will see a premiere on ‌Apple TV‌+.

"Greyhound" is the first Tom Hanks movie that has seen a straight to streaming release, which Hanks called "an absolute heartbreak" in an interview earlier this week. "I don't mean to make angry my Apple overlords," said Hanks, "but there is a difference in picture and sound quality."

Apple plans to release "Greyhound" on Friday, July 10. Apple will also debut drama series "Little Voice" and short-form sports docuseries "Greatness Code" on that date.