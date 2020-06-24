Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Little Voice'

Apple TV+ show "Little Voice" is set to be released on Friday, July 10, and ahead of its debut, Apple has shared the full trailer for the series.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, "Little Voice" follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice--and the courage to use it.

"Little Voice" is a coming of age drama created by J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson, and it uses original music from Bareilles.

"Little Voice" shares its July 10 premiere date with "Greyhound," a highly anticipated WWII movie that stars Tom Hanks as a naval officer given command Navy destroyer of Greyhound in the Battle of the Atlantic.

