Apple Launches Back to School Promotion in Europe, Asia, Mexico and the Middle East

Apple today launched its annual Back to School promotion in Mexico, most countries in Europe, some countries in Asia, and the Middle East providing qualifying higher education students and educators with free AirPods when purchasing an eligible Mac or iPad.



Second-generation ‌AirPods‌ with a wired charging case (valued at $159) are available when purchasing a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, iPad Pro, or ‌iPad‌ Air. During checkout, back to school shoppers can choose to upgrade to a wireless charging case for the ‌AirPods‌ or the AirPods Pro for an additional fee.

The low-cost ‌iPad‌, ‌iPad‌ mini, Mac mini, and refurbished products from Apple are not eligible for the ‌Back to School promotion‌, but all educational purchases are available at a discount through the EDU store in each country.

Apple's ‌Back to School promotion‌ is going live, though multiple stores are still down at this time. Products can be purchased from the educational store on the EDU website for each country or in Apple retail stores. Full terms and conditions can be found on the promotional pages on Apple's country-specific websites.

Back to School deals should be available once stores are back up to students in countries that include Mexico, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and Thailand.

Apple earlier this year launched the same Back to School offer in the United States and Canada.