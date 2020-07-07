Guides
Anker Launches New eufyCam 2 Pro 2K Camera With HomeKit Secure Video Support

by

Anker today announced the launch of the eufyCam 2 Pro, a new home security camera available under the company's eufy brand.


The eufyCam 2 Pro features a 2K resolution for crisp, sharp video, and it is compatible with HomeKit. According to Anker, the eufyCam 2 Pro features support for ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video, which means video is encrypted and stored in iCloud and footage is viewed in the Home app. All detection is also done on-device for privacy purposes, with no data sent to eufy.

‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video requires an upgraded ‌iCloud‌ storage plan. The 200GB plan supports one camera while the 1TB plan supports up to five ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video cameras, but the camera can also be used with local storage options.

The camera has a 140 degree field of view, customizable notifications, two-way audio, and support for night vision in infrared and color.

As with other cameras made by eufy, the eufyCam 2 Pro has a battery that lasts for 12 months before it needs to be recharged.

The eufyCam 2 Pro can be purchased exclusively from Best Buy for $150 for a single camera (hub required, the camera doesn't work on its own) and $350 for a bundle that includes a home base and two cameras.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, Anker, HomeKit Secure Video

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
OriginalMacRat
49 minutes ago at 01:57 pm


hub required

No thanks.

I'm not going to start having to maintain a pile of hub/bridges for various HomeKit devices.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
PieTunes
47 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
They remind me of WALL-E’s eyes.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
oneMadRssn
26 minutes ago at 02:20 pm


you were a real thief you would know to cut the power so peoples wifi goes offline. Then go to town and rob them.

You don't even need to cut anything in many cases - newer homes have exterior main power switches for use in the event of a fire.

But a thief sophisticated enough to cut power/data lines is going to be able to get around most consumer-level security systems. If that much premeditation is going into robbing a home, you're going to need something way more complex and expensive to stop them.

I see such inexpensive wifi cameras more as a deterrent to opportunity thieves. Porch pirates and dishonest cleaners or babysitters. That kind of thing. They're not plotting a scheme to steal, they just see something and decide to take it on the spot.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
agsystems
29 minutes ago at 02:16 pm


Man these WiFi cameras are so expensive but if you were a real thief you would know to cut the power so peoples wifi goes offline. Then go to town and rob them. Unless they have a power backup you are free.

I have cameras everywhere in my home but I am aware if someone wants to get in they will - we use it as a knowing who is knocking the door for deliveries, etc.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
nutmac
29 minutes ago at 02:17 pm


No thanks.

I'm not going to start having to maintain a pile of hub/bridges for various HomeKit devices.

To Anker's credit, the hub can connect your network via Wi-Fi (Ethernet is also provided) with 16GB central storage for storing video locally. This allows each camera to use proprietary wireless radio for less impact on your Wi-Fi network (your Wi-Fi degrades with each additional device), easier HomeKit configuration, faster overall performance, and improved battery life.

Speaking of battery life, however, good luck getting anywhere near 1-year battery life with HomeKit Secure Video turned on. I am getting 2 month battery life on non-Pro eufyCam 2.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ButteryScrollin
55 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
I believe HomeKit Secure Video is 1080p only right? so you are better off just buying one of the cheaper ones if you want HSV
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

