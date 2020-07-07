Anker Launches New eufyCam 2 Pro 2K Camera With HomeKit Secure Video Support

Anker today announced the launch of the eufyCam 2 Pro, a new home security camera available under the company's eufy brand.



The eufyCam 2 Pro features a 2K resolution for crisp, sharp video, and it is compatible with HomeKit. According to Anker, the eufyCam 2 Pro features support for ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video, which means video is encrypted and stored in iCloud and footage is viewed in the Home app. All detection is also done on-device for privacy purposes, with no data sent to eufy.

‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video requires an upgraded ‌iCloud‌ storage plan. The 200GB plan supports one camera while the 1TB plan supports up to five ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video cameras, but the camera can also be used with local storage options.

The camera has a 140 degree field of view, customizable notifications, two-way audio, and support for night vision in infrared and color.

As with other cameras made by eufy, the eufyCam 2 Pro has a battery that lasts for 12 months before it needs to be recharged.

The eufyCam 2 Pro can be purchased exclusively from Best Buy for $150 for a single camera (hub required, the camera doesn't work on its own) and $350 for a bundle that includes a home base and two cameras.