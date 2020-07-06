Deals: 13-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Sales Hit at Amazon and B&H Photo (Up to $300 Off)

Amazon and B&H Photo today have a few discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020. For the latter notebook, you'll find the 1TB model (16GB RAM, 10th gen processor) for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon's deal for this model has a shipping estimate of July 8 relating to the Space Gray version of the notebook. At B&H Photo, you'll find this notebook on sale in both colors and ready to ship today, although there is a limited supply at this price.

For the 16-inch MacBook Pro, these retailers are also discounting the 1TB model to $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo]. This sale is one that has reappeared over the past few months since the launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it remains the best price for this version of the high-end notebook.

We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.