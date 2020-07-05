App Recap: Bookly, Sepnia, Watch to 5K and Major App Updates

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted books app "Bookly," productivity app "Sepnia," and health and fitness app "Watch to 5K" as three apps that are worth checking out. We've also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week.

Apps to Check Out

Bookly (iOS, Free) - Bookly is an app that promotes making reading a habit through a reading timer, achievements, and detailed statistics that include both weekly and monthly progress reports. Users also have the ability to set goals and reminders to help stay on track. Bookly intelligently calculates how long it will take for users to finish the text based on their current pace. Although Bookly is free to download, users looking to get the most out of the app can subscribe to Bookly Pro, which includes tracking for an unlimited number of books, iCloud support, and more. Bookly Pro is available in one month, six month, and 12 month subscription options priced at $4.99, $19.99, and $29.99 respectively or a one-time upgrade of $49.99.

Sepnia (iOS, Free) - Productivity app Sepnia lets users combine calendars and todo lists in a simple manner. Users can add and schedule both tasks and reminders to help organize day-to-day events. Sepnia conveniently displays the exact time remaining until it's time to begin the next task at hand, which can be helpful with managing a busy schedule. Although the app is free to download, the ability to add notes to tasks, manage categories, create routines, and add an unlimited number of actions is limited to subscribers of Sepnia's pro version, which is priced at $1.99 per month with a seven day initial free trial.

Watch to 5K - Running Program (watchOS, $2.99) - Watch to 5K is a fitness app that can be used to coach users up to running a 5K in just nine weeks by following the Couch to 5K program. The app works with music and podcasts playing in the background and will intelligently lower the volume as run progress updates are pushed to the user. Aside from being able to track distance, calories, heart rate, and average speed, Watch to 5K will store run sessions in the Health app on the Apple Watch's paired iPhone. The app also encourages users to stay motivated with progress tracking and trophies that are awarded when runs are completed.

App Updates

BMW Connected - The BMW Connected app was updated this week with the ability to add a BMW Digital Key to the Wallet app on an iPhone. Users with a proper vehicle and device running compatible software will be able to lock and unlock the car by holding their iPhone up to the door handle. An iPhone can also be used to start the vehicle when placed in its smartphone tray.

Pocketdex for Pokémon GO - Popular Pokémon GO companion app Pocketdex recently received a new update with the addition of the Raids tab that allows users to see raid bosses that are currently available. Additionally, users can receive notifications when raid bosses change. The app's new IV Scanner will intelligently scan Pokémon splash screens in the Pokémon GO app to obtain the exact IV of users' Pokémon, which will consequently send a push notification from Pocketdex with Pokémon information.

WhatsApp - WhatsApp this week announced a new update that brings both the ability to scan contacts using a QR code and Dark Mode support for the app's web and Mac versions. The update also introduces several new video call improvements, animated sticker packs, and more.

Know of a great new app that we've missed? Let us know in the comments and we'll check it out for next week's App Recap.