Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
App Recap: Bookly, Sepnia, Watch to 5K and Major App Updates

by

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted books app "Bookly," productivity app "Sepnia," and health and fitness app "Watch to 5K" as three apps that are worth checking out. We've also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week.

Apps to Check Out

  • Bookly (iOS, Free) - Bookly is an app that promotes making reading a habit through a reading timer, achievements, and detailed statistics that include both weekly and monthly progress reports. Users also have the ability to set goals and reminders to help stay on track. Bookly intelligently calculates how long it will take for users to finish the text based on their current pace. Although Bookly is free to download, users looking to get the most out of the app can subscribe to Bookly Pro, which includes tracking for an unlimited number of books, iCloud support, and more. Bookly Pro is available in one month, six month, and 12 month subscription options priced at $4.99, $19.99, and $29.99 respectively or a one-time upgrade of $49.99.
  • Sepnia (iOS, Free) - Productivity app Sepnia lets users combine calendars and todo lists in a simple manner. Users can add and schedule both tasks and reminders to help organize day-to-day events. Sepnia conveniently displays the exact time remaining until it's time to begin the next task at hand, which can be helpful with managing a busy schedule. Although the app is free to download, the ability to add notes to tasks, manage categories, create routines, and add an unlimited number of actions is limited to subscribers of Sepnia's pro version, which is priced at $1.99 per month with a seven day initial free trial.
  • Watch to 5K - Running Program (watchOS, $2.99) - Watch to 5K is a fitness app that can be used to coach users up to running a 5K in just nine weeks by following the Couch to 5K program. The app works with music and podcasts playing in the background and will intelligently lower the volume as run progress updates are pushed to the user. Aside from being able to track distance, calories, heart rate, and average speed, Watch to 5K will store run sessions in the Health app on the Apple Watch's paired iPhone. The app also encourages users to stay motivated with progress tracking and trophies that are awarded when runs are completed.

App Updates

  • BMW Connected - The BMW Connected app was updated this week with the ability to add a BMW Digital Key to the Wallet app on an iPhone. Users with a proper vehicle and device running compatible software will be able to lock and unlock the car by holding their iPhone up to the door handle. An iPhone can also be used to start the vehicle when placed in its smartphone tray.
  • Pocketdex for Pokémon GO - Popular Pokémon GO companion app Pocketdex recently received a new update with the addition of the Raids tab that allows users to see raid bosses that are currently available. Additionally, users can receive notifications when raid bosses change. The app's new IV Scanner will intelligently scan Pokémon splash screens in the Pokémon GO app to obtain the exact IV of users' Pokémon, which will consequently send a push notification from Pocketdex with Pokémon information.
  • WhatsApp - WhatsApp this week announced a new update that brings both the ability to scan contacts using a QR code and Dark Mode support for the app's web and Mac versions. The update also introduces several new video call improvements, animated sticker packs, and more.

Know of a great new app that we've missed? Let us know in the comments and we'll check it out for next week's App Recap.

5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Model Size Compared to Original iPhone SE and iPhone 7

Saturday July 4, 2020 9:44 pm PDT by
iPhone 12 dummy models based on leaked schematics have been starting to circulate online and in online marketplaces. Not happy with the circulating size comparisons between the rumored 5.4" iPhone 12 and the original iPhone SE models, MacRumors forum user iZac took matters into his own hands and purchased his own 5.4" dummy model to provide more detailed size comparisons between the original...
142 comments

Apple Survey Asks iPhone Users What They Do With Old Power Adapters

Friday July 3, 2020 10:13 am PDT by
Amid multiple reports that Apple will no longer include a power adapter in its iPhone boxes starting with the iPhone 12 later this year, it appears Apple is surveying recent iPhone buyers to ask about what they've done with the power adapters that came with their previous iPhones. Screenshot via Twitter user @bedabb_ Apple's surveys typically cover numerous aspects of its products, but...
330 comments

Top Stories: iPhone 12 Rumors, Apple's A12Z-Based Mac mini, Leaked iMac, and More!

Saturday July 4, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
With WWDC now behind us, our attention this week largely turned back to rumors, led by increasing claims that Apple controversially won't be including a power adapter in the box with the iPhone 12. We also saw a few other iPhone 12 rumors, signs of an upcoming iMac update, and some more information on timing of updates for Apple's smaller iPads. The other big topic this week was Apple's...
32 comments

Apple Officially Obsoletes First MacBook Pro With a Retina Display

Wednesday July 1, 2020 3:40 am PDT by
As expected, Apple's first MacBook Pro with a Retina display is now officially classed as "obsolete" worldwide, just over eight years after its release. In a support document, Apple notes that obsolete products are no longer eligible for hardware service, with "no exceptions." This means that any mid-2012 Retina MacBook Pro 15-inch models still out there that require a battery or other...
204 comments

Kuo: Largan to Ship 'High-End' Camera Lenses for 'iPhone 12' From Mid-July

Friday July 3, 2020 1:56 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" will feature "high-end" lens arrays in the rear camera to improve image quality, according to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a new research note seen by MacRumors, Kuo says Largan will supply the premium camera lenses to Apple for the phones from mid-July, although Apple has received the same components slightly earlier in the last couple of years....
46 comments

First Arm-Based Macs to Be 13-Inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac, Launches Coming in Late 2020 or Early 2021

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today, agreeing with an earlier report from Bloomberg. Kuo says that the first Mac models to adopt Arm-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form factor, with Apple planning to launch the new models in the in fourth...
412 comments

Apple Bolsters Supply Chain for Future Mini-LED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro Models

Thursday July 2, 2020 3:03 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be releasing a mini LED-backlit iPad Pro and a new mini-LED MacBook Pro series over the next 18 months, and the devices have just picked up two new suppliers, according to industry sources. DigiTimes today reports that two former Apple suppliers, Taiwan's Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect, have entered the supply chain to make the flexible printed circuit...
40 comments

EU Advertisers Criticize New App Tracking Privacy Controls in iOS 14

Friday July 3, 2020 3:44 am PDT by
A Google-backed group of European digital advertising associations has criticized Apple for requiring apps in iOS 14 to seek additional permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites, reports Reuters. Sixteen marketing associations, some of which are backed by Facebook and Alphabet's Google, faulted Apple for not adhering to an ad-industry system for seeking user...
228 comments

Unreleased iMac With 10-Core Comet Lake-S Chip and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU Shows Up in Geekbench

Wednesday July 1, 2020 10:48 am PDT by
Benchmarks for an unreleased iMac equipped with a 10th-generation Core i9 Intel Comet Lake-S chip and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card have surfaced, giving us an idea of what we can expect from a refreshed 2020 iMac. The Geekbench benchmarks, which appear to be legit, were found on Twitter and shared this morning by Tom's Hardware. The iMac in the benchmarks would be a successor to the...
228 comments

LinkedIn Says iOS App Reading Clipboard With Every Keystroke is a Bug, Fix Coming

Friday July 3, 2020 1:08 pm PDT by
iOS 14 introduces a feature that alerts users when apps access their clipboards, and tons of apps have been caught clipboard snooping. LinkedIn is one of the iOS apps that has been reading user clipboards, and iPhone owners have complained that the app copies the contents of the clipboard with every keystroke. LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. IOS 14 allows ...
128 comments