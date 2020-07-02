Guides
BMW Updates Connected App With Car Keys Support

by

Apple at WWDC announced Car Keys, a new feature designed to allow digital car keys to be added to the Wallet app on the iPhone, allowing iPhones and Apple Watch models to be used in lieu of a physical car key.


Apple at the time said the feature would come to both iOS 13 and iOS 14, and the first Car Keys partner, BMW, today added support for the feature to its BMW Connected app. With Car Keys support, a BMW Digital Key for the ‌iPhone‌ can be added to the Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌.

The feature allows the ‌iPhone‌ to be used to lock and unlock the car by holding it up to the door handle, and it can also start the car when the ‌iPhone‌ is placed in the smartphone tray in the vehicle. Access to a car can be shared with up to five friends or family members, with various restrictions available.

BMW's Digital Key for ‌iPhone‌ feature works with a number of BMW models: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, X5, X6, X7, X5M, X6M and Z4 if manufactured after July 1st 2020. Compatible vehicles will be shown on the vehicle tab in the app.

An iPhone XR, XS, or newer is required, and for those who want to use an ‌Apple Watch‌, an ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 5 or newer is required. When Car Keys was announced, BMW said the feature would require iOS 13.6, which Apple has not released, so it's not clear if the digital key feature is functional at this time.

For more on how Car Keys works and its feature set, make sure to check out our guide.

(Thanks, Florian!)

Tags: BMW, CarKey Guide

Avatar
BruiserB
19 minutes ago at 11:12 am
Now I just need a BMW made after yesterday.... :rolleyes:
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mannyvel
16 minutes ago at 11:15 am
Apple Watch 5 required? Shouldn't that be 4 or 5, since they're basically the same except for the always-on screen?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
DarkCole
14 minutes ago at 11:17 am
Excited to use this, in maybe 10 years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
