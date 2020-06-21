iPhone 12 Dummy Unit Images Feature iPad Pro-Style Design

Leaker Sonny Dickinson has today shared several images depicting what he claims are dummy units of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup.

Images of iPhone dummy units usually appear every year, just a few months ahead of Apple's usual September-October launch timeframe. They are usually based on CAD schematics sourced from the Chinese supply chain, much like the molds leaked last week. Such dummies are often used to aid case-makers before the official reveal.

The images mostly conform with details we already know, with the device sporting an iPad Pro-style design with flat edges. Apple is expected to launch four iPhones this year, across three sizes of 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7 inches. Dickinson's images give a clear comparison of the three new sizes.

The camera setups, however, do not mirror what is expected. Previous leaks have largely agreed that the two ‌iPhone 12‌ models in 5.4 and 6.1 inches will have dual camera setups, while the two ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models in 6.1 and 6.7 inches will have triple camera setups. It is also of note that the dummies are missing the LiDAR scanner, expected on at least the 6.7 inch model.

Dickinson cautions that the notch and camera layouts in these images should not be heavily relied upon. The are believed to offer clear depictions of what the upcoming chassis design may look like across the various new sizes.

Here are the first ‌iPhone 12‌ dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEF — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 21, 2020

Dickinson has been known to leak dummy models in the past, such as of the 2020 iPad Pro refresh. He most recently suggested that WWDC will see the announcement of a new iMac with ‌iPad Pro‌ design language and thinner bezels.