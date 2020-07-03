Deals: B&H Photo Discounts 2020 13-Inch MacBook Pro by $200, Starting at $1,599 for 512GB

B&H Photo today introduced new discounts on Apple's 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, starting with the 512GB model (16GB RAM, 10th gen processor) at $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00. This sale price is only available in the Silver color option.



Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the 1TB 13-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 10th gen processor), you'll find a price of $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00, and this sale is available in both Silver and Space Gray colors. Both of these discounts are new low prices for each model of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro.

B&H Photo notes that it has limited supply for both models, so be sure to head to the retailer soon if you're interested. You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.