Vizio Says Apple TV App Coming 'Later This Summer'

Vizio today announced that the Apple TV app will be rolling out to some of its smart TV models "later this summer," suggesting that the app should be available by no later than the end of September in the United States.



When available, the Apple TV app will allow owners of select Vizio smart TVs to stream Apple TV+ shows and movies, use the à-la-carte Apple TV Channels feature, access their iTunes libraries of movies and TV shows, and buy or rent more than 100,000 shows and movies from the iTunes Store. It is unclear exactly which models will be supported.

The Apple TV app is already available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, Apple TV, select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and select Samsung and LG smart TVs.

Sony will also roll out the Apple TV app later this year, according to Apple.