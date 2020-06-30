Apple Pay Launches in Serbia

Apple Pay is launching in Serbia today, according to tipsters who got in touch with MacRumors.

ProCredit bank is launching ‌Apple Pay‌ in the country as of June 30, according to Mastercard's Serbian website. Raiffeisen bank is also believed to be coming on board with support for Apple's digital payment method.



The support means that ProCredit and Raiffeisen customers will be able to add their Mastercard credit cards and bank cards to the Wallet app by tapping the plus button in the top-right corner.

‌Apple Pay‌‌ can be used anywhere contactless payments are accepted with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch. It is also accepted by select apps and websites.

(Thanks, Ninoslav and another tipster from Serbia!)