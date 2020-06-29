Belkin Debuts New Compact 'Dual Power' Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core

Belkin today introduced the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core, a "dual power" dock option that supports passthrough power from a laptop to connected devices, so a separate power cable is not required.



Belkin says the Dock Core is aimed at those who are looking for fast transfer rates and a one-cable solution for connecting laptops to peripherals.



Designed for both Mac and Windows machines, Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core offers a compact form factor ideal for desktop use along with 40Gb/s transfer rates, 60W power upstream charging, and support for one 8K monitor or two 4K monitors at 60Hz.

There's a tethered Thunderbolt 3 cable to connect to a Thunderbolt 3 laptop, a USB-C PD power, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one 1Gb Ethernet port, Audio In/Out ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s port) and a USB-A 2.0 port.

When connected to a laptop, the Dock Core is able to power connected peripheral devices without the need for a separate power cable. The laptop can be kept charged by connecting its existing power supply to the USB-C PD port on the Thunderbolt dock.

"Belkin's Thunderbolt 3 docks and adapters are perfect for remote workers, be it from the home, an RV beach vacation or a hotel room. They transform mobile devices into high productivity centers on-the-go," said Jon Roepke, director of product management, Belkin. "They easily connect a USB-C laptop to virtually all common peripherals like displays, projectors, external hard drives, ethernet and speakers, so they can get to work quickly and easily without needing to be their own IT department. With one cable from the laptop, these docks are a clutter-free alternative to a tangled nest of cables on the desktop or dining room table now serving as an office. And since it's dual-power - the dock can draw power directly from the laptop instead of from the wall outlet - there's one less cable to worry about."

Belkin's Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core will be available for purchase in July 2020 from the Belkin website and retailers like Amazon. It is priced at $170.