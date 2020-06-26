Deals: Woot Offering Refurbished 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro for $889.99 ($410 Off)

Woot today is offering a refurbished model of Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2019 (128GB) for $889.99, down from an original price of $1,299.00. Sales on this notebook have previously reached down to around $1,049.00 for a new model, making Woot's refurbished sale particularly notable for anyone willing to invest in a previous generation MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 256GB model for $999.99 on Woot today, and both of these are the MacBook Pro models with a butterfly keyboard. Woot notes that these MacBook models have been refurbished by Apple, but they don't include an Apple warranty. Instead, buyers will get a one year Woot warranty. Additionally, the MacBook Pros are packaged in a generic white box.

Woot's sale will last today only, and Amazon Prime members can get free shipping when purchasing a MacBook Pro. You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.