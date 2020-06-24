Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Upcoming transition to Apple Silicon announced at WWDC 2020.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
Apple Watch Buyer's Guide
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June

macOS Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Deals: Amazon Discounting 10.2-Inch iPad Models Amid New Apple Tablet and Accessory Sales

by

There are a few deals on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad and various iPad Pro models happening today on Amazon and at other retailers, including a few lowest-ever prices across both models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

10.2-inch iPad

Discounts for the 10.2-inch iPad mainly focus on the cellular models of the tablet, starting with the 32GB cellular device for $379.99, down from $459.00 in Silver and Space Gray.

$79 OFF
iPad for $379.99

The 128GB cellular iPad is on sale for $459.99, down from $559.00 in Space Gray. This model has a longer shipping estimate than the 32GB tablets, with a predicted availability date of July 27.

For Wi-Fi only devices, there aren't as many options on Amazon this week. The Gold 128GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale at $329.99, down from $429.00, with a July 7 shipping estimate.

iPad Pro

Low prices on the 2018 iPad Pro have hit across numerous sites, starting with the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $799.00, down from $1,149.00 at Tiger Direct. On Amazon, you'll find the 1TB Wi-Fi tablet at $949.00 ($400 off) and the 1TB cellular tablet at $1,199.00 ($300 off).

$350 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro for $799.00

We've also rounded up a few iPad Pro accessory sales below:

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Stories

Phone Calls Will Finally Stop Taking Up the Entire Screen in iOS 14

Monday June 22, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today announced a small but long-awaited change being made in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: incoming phone and FaceTime calls will no longer take up the entire screen, providing for a much less disruptive experience. iOS 14 is available in beta for registered Apple developers today, with a public beta to follow next month. The software update will be released to all users with an iPhone 6s or ...
Read Full Article107 comments

First Arm-Based Macs to Be 13-Inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac, Launches Coming in Late 2020 or Early 2021

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today, agreeing with an earlier report from Bloomberg. Kuo says that the first Mac models to adopt Arm-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form factor, with Apple planning to launch the new models in the in fourth...
Read Full Article407 comments

WWDC 2020: Complete Transcript of Apple's Keynote with iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's first-ever all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, as well as an announcement about Apple's long-rumored transition of its Mac lineup from Intel processors to Apple-designed...
Read Full Article1303 comments

iPhone 12 Dummy Unit Images Feature iPad Pro-Style Design

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:13 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson has today shared several images depicting what he claims are dummy units of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Images of iPhone dummy units usually appear every year, just a few months ahead of Apple's usual September-October launch timeframe. They are usually based on CAD schematics sourced from the Chinese supply chain, much like the molds leaked last week. Such...
Read Full Article82 comments

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2020 in 13 Minutes

Monday June 22, 2020 3:57 pm PDT by
Today's digital WWDC keynote event was jam packed with announcements, with Apple debuting iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and, most notably, its work on custom-designed chips that will be used in Macs in the future. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. For those that didn't have a chance to watch the keynote event and don't want to spend two hours...
Read Full Article43 comments

iOS 14 Announced With All-New Home Screen Design Featuring Widgets, App Library, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 14, which features an all-new home screen design with widgets and a new App Library view, plus much more. Widgets Widgets can be pinned in different sizes on any home screen page, providing useful information at a glance. Users can also create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses machine learning to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity....
Read Full Article124 comments

Multiple Leaks Suggest No New Hardware at WWDC

Sunday June 21, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Apple has scrapped plans to reveal any new hardware at WWDC tomorrow, according to leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach who shared the information on Twitter. While WWDC is usually a software-driven event, until now leaks had strongly suggested the announcement of new hardware, particularly a redesigned iMac with iPad Pro design language. Other rumored hardware announcements were AirTags,...
Read Full Article259 comments

Leaker Predicts WWDC Details: A14, macOS Big Sur, Redesigned UI, iPadOS Improved Hand Writing

Sunday June 21, 2020 10:27 pm PDT by
In a last minute series of tweets, leaker L0vetodream has posted a number of last minute predictions about WWDC 2020. Apple's WWDC kicks off on Monday morning with a live stream. A previous series of rumors suggested we'd see no new hardware at WWDC, which @L0vetodream agrees with saying "There will be no hardware...
Read Full Article120 comments

List of Macs Compatible With macOS Big Sur

Monday June 22, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed macOS Big Sur with redesigned interfaces such as the Dock and Notification Center, the addition of a Control Center, several improvements to core apps like Safari and Messages, and much more. macOS Big Sur is available in beta for registered Apple developers starting today, with a public beta to follow next month. The free software update will be released to all users...
Read Full Article177 comments

iOS 14 Tidbits and Hidden Features: Privacy Updates, Emoji Picker, New Dark Sky Weather Forecasts and More

Monday June 22, 2020 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple today unveiled iOS 14 with major new features like widgets for the Home screen, App Clips, a new App Library view that shows you all of your apps at a glance, new @mentions and pinned chats in Messages, Maps updates, and more, but there are also tons of smaller changes and tweaks that went unmentioned. Below, we've rounded up many of the minor updates and feature changes that Apple has ...
Read Full Article69 comments