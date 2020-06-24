Deals: Amazon Discounting 10.2-Inch iPad Models Amid New Apple Tablet and Accessory Sales

There are a few deals on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad and various iPad Pro models happening today on Amazon and at other retailers, including a few lowest-ever prices across both models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



10.2-inch iPad

Discounts for the 10.2-inch iPad mainly focus on the cellular models of the tablet, starting with the 32GB cellular device for $379.99, down from $459.00 in Silver and Space Gray.

The 128GB cellular iPad is on sale for $459.99, down from $559.00 in Space Gray. This model has a longer shipping estimate than the 32GB tablets, with a predicted availability date of July 27.

For Wi-Fi only devices, there aren't as many options on Amazon this week. The Gold 128GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale at $329.99, down from $429.00, with a July 7 shipping estimate.



iPad Pro

Low prices on the 2018 iPad Pro have hit across numerous sites, starting with the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $799.00, down from $1,149.00 at Tiger Direct. On Amazon, you'll find the 1TB Wi-Fi tablet at $949.00 ($400 off) and the 1TB cellular tablet at $1,199.00 ($300 off).

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.