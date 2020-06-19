Deals: Apple's New 512GB MacBook Air Available for $1,199 at Amazon ($100 Off)

Amazon has a deal on Apple's 2020 MacBook Air, offering the 512GB notebook for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This $100 off discount is a match of the previous low price tracked for this model of the MacBook Air, and it remains the best sale on the notebook among the major Apple resellers online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also find the 256GB model on sale at Amazon, priced at $899.99, down from $999.00. This sale is also available at B&H Photo, which is offering a few more colors at a discounted price, including Gold and Space Gray.

This model of the MacBook Air launched a few months ago in March and it has a new Magic Keyboard with scissor switches, faster processors for better CPU and GPU performance, and more storage space. The new Magic Keyboard features a refined scissor mechanism that's more reliable than the previous butterfly mechanism, and it offers up to 1mm of key travel for a stable key feel.

We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.