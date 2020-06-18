Deals: Get the 1TB Wi-Fi 11-Inch iPad Pro From 2018 for $954.69 ($394 Off)

In another iPad sale today, Amazon is offering the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro (1TB, Wi-Fi) for just $954.69, down from an original price of $1,349.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked for this model of the iPad Pro, and you'll find the same model for as much as $1,049.00 at places like B&H Photo.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is in stock and ready to ship today, with the usual free two-day shipping for all Amazon Prime members. This deal is available only for the Space Gray color option. You can also find a few other 2018 iPad Pro discounts on Amazon this week, including for the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models.

