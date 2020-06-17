Apple Launches 'Apple Camp at Home' Experience for Kids

Apple won't be able to hold its traditional Apple Camp sessions for children this year as Apple Camp takes place in Apple retail stores, so the company has debuted a digital version instead.



Apple Camp at home will provide kids aged 8-12 a series of digital programs focused on video, art, design, and coding.

Apple plans to offer a self-guided activity book for kids to complete, along with live virtual sessions with Apple Store Creatives.

Live sessions, which will be hosted over Webex, will last for 30 to 60 minutes, while the activity book Apple has created is a Pages document that kids can complete at their own pace.

Apple Camp registrations are not yet open, but parents can sign up to be notified when registrations become available on the Apple Camp website.