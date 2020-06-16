New ElevationHub Combines Cord Management With SD Card Slot and USB-A Port

ElevationLab today announced the launch of the ElevationHub, a unique product that combines cable management with an SD card slot and USB-A 3.0 port.



The ElevationHub attaches to the power adapter of a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, adding a rubberized velcro-lined strap that keeps the USB-C cord wound up while also delivering extra ports that MacBook models no longer have.



ElevationLab says that the ElevationHub was designed to "perfectly meet the geometry" of USB-C MacBook chargers, turning it into a single unit. It works with the 30W, 61W, 87W, and 96W power adapter options from Apple, though passthrough charging is limited to 61W.



The ElevationHub can be purchased standalone or with a six-foot braided USB-C 3.0 cord available for an extra $10. ElevationLab says the cord provides 10x faster data speeds (5Gb/s) than the USB-C cable that ships with the MacBook.



The ElevationHub can be pre-ordered from the ElevationLab website for $49.95 with the braided USB-C cord or $39.95 without it. Pre-sale customers can get a 20 percent discount with the promo code TIDY, and orders will ship out in mid-July.