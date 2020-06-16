Eero WiFi Products Available in Apple Retail Stores This Week

Back in May, Apple's online store began offering eero's lineup of mesh WiFi products, and this week, eero devices are also available for purchase in Apple's retail stores.



As outlined in a recent blog post, eero devices are being made available in Apple retail stores in the United States, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Right now, Apple Stores in the U.S. don't appear to be showing stock available for pickup, so stores may not have supplies until later this week.

Online purchases are available, with Apple offering multiple eero Pro Mesh WiFi setups with one or two beacons and pricing starting at $300, along with the eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router and a Pro Router Three pack.

Apple also sells the standard eero Mesh WiFi router, the eero Mesh WiFi system, and the Beacon Mesh WiFi Range Extender. Eero products are HomeKit-compatible.