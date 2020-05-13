Eero Mesh WiFi Products Now Available From Apple's Online Store

Eero's lineup of mesh WiFi products are now available for purchase, eero announced in a blog post this morning. Eero devices can be bought from Apple in the United States, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.



Apple is selling multiple eero Pro Mesh WiFi setups with one or two beacons and pricing starting at $300, along with the eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router and a Pro Router three pack. The standard Eero Mesh WiFi Router is available alongside the eero Mesh WiFi System and the eero Beacon Mesh WiFi Range Extender. Eero's products are compatible with HomeKit.

This is an exciting step towards delivering our vision to bring eero to more customers and homes around the world, providing them with a safe and reliable network for their smart home. Today's announcement follows eero's support for Apple HomeKit, a key addition to our growing line-up of smart home integrations. With our TrueMesh technology, your eero network learns and optimizes for your space, devices, and usage. Get fast, reliable wifi to all of the connected devices in your home as you work, game, and stream video in every corner of the house (backyard included).

Apple first began offering router and WiFi options on its website after discontinuing its AirPort products. Apple also sells routers and mesh WiFi systems from Linksys and Netgear, offering both the Velop and the Orbi.