Apple Says App Store Ecosystem Supported Over $500B in Commerce Worldwide in 2019

Apple today announced that its App Store ecosystem supported $519 billion in billings and sales worldwide in 2019, based on an independent study conducted by Analysis Group, an economic consulting firm in the United States.



Since the App Store launched in 2008, developers have earned over $155 billion from app and in-app purchases, with a quarter of those earnings occurring in 2019. However, the App Store also facilitates the sale of a wide variety of physical goods and services, ranging from Uber and Lyft rides to Postmates and DoorDash deliveries, which the study found accounted for $413 billion of the last year's total.



Of this $413 billion, some categories include:



$268 billion from retail apps such as Target, Best Buy, and Etsy

$57 billion from travel apps such as Expedia and United

$40 billion from ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft

$31 billion from food delivery apps such as DoorDash and Grubhub

Apple CEO Tim Cook:

The App Store is a place where innovators and dreamers can bring their ideas to life, and users can find safe and trusted tools to make their lives better. In a challenging and unsettled time, the App Store provides enduring opportunities for entrepreneurship, health and well-being, education, and job creation, helping people adapt quickly to a changing world. We're committed to doing even more to support and nurture the global App Store community — from one-developer shops in nearly every country to businesses that employ thousands of workers — as it continues to foster innovation, create jobs, and propel economic growth for the future.

Apple said the App Store now has nearly two million apps and is accessed by half a billion people each week across 175 countries.