Apple Pay Promo Offers 20% Off At Fanatics

Apple sends out regular Apple Pay promotions via email, and this week's promotion provides a 20 percent discount on select items from sports store Fanatics when using ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ and the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout.



The email suggests gift purchases of sports apparel and fan gear ahead of Father's Day on June 21. The offer is available through June 19 and is valid in the United States only, both in the Fanatics app and on Fanatics.com.

In addition to Fanatics, Apple in its email highlights several other major merchants that feature ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ for unique Father's Day gifts, including Allbirds, Goat, Oakley, and The North Face.